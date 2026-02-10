The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Republican hopeful in Minnesota’s gubernatorial race dropped out hours after it was revealed that his daughter had been stabbed to death in her home on Saturday.

Former state representative Jeff Johnson’s daughter, Hallie Marie Tobler, 22, was found dead of multiple stab wounds in her home in St Cloud.

According to a statement from the St Cloud Police Department, her husband, Dylan Michael Tobler, 23, has been arrested in connection with her death but has yet to be charged.

Officials have called the incident an attempted murder suicide.

As the investigation continues, the Republican Party of Minnesota confirmed Monday that Johnson would withdraw from the crowded race to replace incumbent Democratic Governor Tim Walz.

open image in gallery Jeff Johnson has dropped out of the race to become the governor of Minnesota, after his daughter was murdered ( Jeff Johnson )

“There are no words that can adequately express the sorrow we feel for Jeff and his family,” a statement from the party read. “The loss of a child is unimaginable, and our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve this devastating tragedy.

“Out of respect for his family and the enormity of this loss, Jeff has suspended his campaign for governor of Minnesota,” the statement continued.

The St. Cloud Police Department confirmed that officers were called to the scene after 8:00 pm on February 7.

Inside the apartment, the couple shared, officers found Tobler’s body, while her husband was also found with life-threatening injuries.

“Based on the investigation, it is believed that (the husband’s) injuries are self-inflicted and that he is the person responsible for Hallie’s injuries and death,” a police statement read.

Police confirmed that Dylan Tobler is now in stable condition at St Cloud Hospital. Once he is discharged from the hospital, he will be transported to Stearns County Jail, officials have said.

The pair were married in November 2021, according to public records.

open image in gallery Jeff Johnson was running to replace the incumbent governor, Tim Walz ( Stephen Maturen/Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Johnson has already taken down his campaign website.

According to CBS News, Johnson had described himself online as a semi-truck driver who had previously served on the St. Cloud City Council from 2010 to 2018.

He also wrote that he was a “'Minnesota axe grinder' when it comes to fraud, corruption, coverup, screwing around, 'happy talk' and seeing politicians' indifference directed towards citizens.”

In March, Johsnon spoke about his motivations for his run for the governor’s mansion in an interview with The St. Cloud Times.

“Quite frankly, Minnesota has been operating in full crisis mode under Gov. Tim Walz for years. Walz still lacks a coherent plan for making Minnesota safe, growing Minnesota’s economy and slowing the exodus of Minnesotans to other states.”

During his time on St. Cloud’s city council, he supported a resolution to ban refugee resettlement,

In Minnesota’s caucus, Johnson received less than one percent of the vote.

Several of Johnson’s former rivals have paid tribute to his late daughter, including the Democratic candidate for governor Amy Klobuchar.

“My condolences to Jeff Johnson and his entire family for the loss of their daughter on Saturday night,” Klobuchar wrote on social media. “John and I are praying for all those who loved her during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Peggy Bennett, a fellow Republican, also released a statement after learning about Tobler’s death.

“I cannot even imagine the heartbreak and sorrow that Jeff and his family are experiencing right now,” she wrote on X. “My heart breaks for them.

“I am holding Jeff and his family ￼up in prayer during this incredibly difficult and heartbreaking time.”