Beachgoers in Washington were left shocked and angered when a man plowed into a group of approximately 25 seagulls along the shorline.

The man driving the Jeep drove into the birds on the sand south of Klipsan Beach, which is approximately three-and-a-half hours southwest of Seattle . The incident occurred around 8pm Saturday, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Horrific photos show the aftermath with birds stuck in the Jeep’s grill after the attack.

In addition to running down birds, the Jeep driver also nearly hit two people who were walking their dogs on the beach.

The driver has not been named at this time.

Witnesses managed to snap photos of the driver. State officials have identified the owner of the Jeep and have determined he was a visitor from out-of-state. They are trying to get in touch with him.

A pair of seagulls are stuck in the grill of a Jeep that a man drove through a flock of the birds on a Washington beach, leaving onlookers shocked by the ‘massacre' ( Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife )

Bystanders tried to save some of the birds that weren't immediately killed, but none of the animals survived.

Another image of the Jeep shows what appears to be the driver, a man in his 50's or 60's with gray hair sitting behind the wheel of the Jeep.

It’s unclear why the man plowed into the colony of seagulls along the beach and whether it was intentional.

The alleged driver of a Jeep that plowed into and killed 25 seagulls on a beach in Washington. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has identified the driver and is trying to contact him ( Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife )

A local woman who lives near the beach, Dorothy Howard, told KPTV that the scene was a "massacre."

“You see a lot of natural deaths, things washed up,” she told the outlet. “But, this was just so intentional. It’s horrible. We were in shock.”

She said the driver looked "deadpan" and devoid of any remorse for needlessly killing the seabirds.