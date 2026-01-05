Suspect arrested after ‘damaging’ JD Vance’s Ohio home

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A suspect was arrested after allegedly damaging Vice President JD Vance’s home in Ohio early Monday morning.

U.S. Secret Service called for Cincinnati police at 12:15 a.m. after seeing someone “running eastbound” from Vance’s East Walnut Hills home, a dispatcher told FOX 19 NOW.

The suspect broke several of the home’s windows and was detained by Secret Service agents soon after, according to a statement from the U.S. Secret Service.

“The U.S. Secret Service is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office as charging decisions are reviewed,” the statement said.

Vance and his family are out of town and were not home at the time of the incident, the agency said.

open image in gallery A man was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly damaging Vice President JD Vance’s home in Ohio ( AP )

Authorities are investigating whether the suspect was targeting Vance or his family, a federal law enforcement source told CNN. They did not believe the person had entered Vance’s home.

This is a breaking news story...