Suspect arrested after ‘damaging’ JD Vance’s Ohio home
The man reportedly broke several windows at JD Vance’s home
A suspect was arrested after allegedly damaging Vice President JD Vance’s home in Ohio early Monday morning.
U.S. Secret Service called for Cincinnati police at 12:15 a.m. after seeing someone “running eastbound” from Vance’s East Walnut Hills home, a dispatcher told FOX 19 NOW.
The suspect broke several of the home’s windows and was detained by Secret Service agents soon after, according to a statement from the U.S. Secret Service.
“The U.S. Secret Service is coordinating with the Cincinnati Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office as charging decisions are reviewed,” the statement said.
Vance and his family are out of town and were not home at the time of the incident, the agency said.
Authorities are investigating whether the suspect was targeting Vance or his family, a federal law enforcement source told CNN. They did not believe the person had entered Vance’s home.
This is a breaking news story...
