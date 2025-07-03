Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jan 6 defendant sentenced to life in prison for plotting to kill FBI special agents who investigated him

Edward Kelley, a former U.S. Marine who was pardoned by President Trump, created a ‘kill list’ including 36 federal agents, prosecutors say

James Liddell
Thursday 03 July 2025 04:17 EDT
Edward Kelley was sentenced Wednesday after prosecutors said he hatched a murder plot against dozens of FBI agents
Edward Kelley was sentenced Wednesday after prosecutors said he hatched a murder plot against dozens of FBI agents (FBI)

A Jan. 6 defendant who plotted to kill FBI special agents who investigated his role in the 2021 Capitol riots has been sentenced to life in prison.

Edward Kelley of Maryville, Tennessee, was one of the first insurrectionists to storm the U.S. Capitol in a failed effort to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat to former President Joe Biden.

Almost two years later, the 36-year-old former Marine was accused of developing a “kill list” of 36 federal agents and hatching a murder plot as he awaited trial for his role in the riots.

Prosecutors said Kelley and another man, Austin Carter, planned to attack an FBI office in Knoxville using improvised explosive devices attached to vehicles and drones. Federal prosecutors said he performed “combat drills” and told his “confederates” that “every hit has to hurt.”

Edward Kelley, who was convicted last November, was pardoned by President Donald Trump earlier this year for his role in the Jan 6 riots
Edward Kelley, who was convicted last November, was pardoned by President Donald Trump earlier this year for his role in the Jan 6 riots (Blount County Sheriff's Office)

Kelley was convicted last November of conspiring to murder federal employees, solicitation to commit a crime of violence and influencing a federal official by threat.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Varlan handed down the life sentence on Wednesday during a hearing in Knoxville. Kelley’s request to be released pending the outcome of an appeal was denied.

In January, Kelley was among the 1,500 Trump supporters pardoned by the president for crimes connected with the Washington, D.C., attack.

Kelley’s defense attorneys and federal prosecutors locked horns over whether the pardon shielded him from the separate Tennessee murder‑plot conviction. Varlan sided with prosecutors, citing the clear separation in time and place.

Kelley was the fourth rioter to breach the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6
Kelley was the fourth rioter to breach the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6 (U.S. District Court)

The government sought life in prison for Kelley, as they saw him as a “remorseless” criminal who had “shown neither a capacity nor desire” to rehabilitate.

“On the contrary, Kelley not only believes the actions for which he was convicted were justified but that his duty as a self-styled ‘patriot’ compelled him to target East Tennessee law enforcement for assassination,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo.

Defense attorney Mark Brown argued that “no individual was directly threatened with harm or violence by Kelley, and no one was injured.”

This image from U.S. Capitol Police video, shows Kelley entering the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6
This image from U.S. Capitol Police video, shows Kelley entering the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 (Justice Department)

“Kelley does not deserve the same sentence as an actual ‘terrorist’ who injured or killed hundreds or thousands of American citizens,” the lawyer wrote.

On Jan. 6, 2021, the FBI said Kelley was captured on video helping two other rioters throw a Capitol Police officer onto the ground.

The anti-abortion activist who sported a sweatshirt reading TCAPP – “The Church At Planned Parenthood” – became the fourth person to enter the Capitol building, allegedly using a piece of wood to damage a window.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in