The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Memphis man is facing multiple attempted murder charges after he allegedly fired a gun into a home, injuring a woman and a two-year-old child.

Jamison Cameron, 24, was arrested following the shooting on Saturday at the Condominiums at Brentwood.

The woman told Memphis Police that she was walking into the house with the toddler and two other children, when Cameron, who she said is her brother, walked up and began shooting at them.

She suffered a gunshot wound to her leg and the two-year-old was injured in the face. The victims have not been named.

It was initially reported that the child was shot in the face, but Memphis Police later corrected the information, noting that the child was not shot, but had been injured from debris, WREG reported.

A 12-year-old and 16-year-old who were with the woman at the time of the shooting were not injured. Neither were a five-month-old and 14-year-old, who were upstairs at the time.

The suspect’s family told police they do not know why he shot at them but it was later reported that police said he had called his sister and told her, “It was an accident” and then questioned why she had named him.

Cameron is charged with five counts of attempted second-degree murder, five counts of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, reckless endangerment and aggravated child abuse.

Cameron is currently in custody on a $750,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.