Authorities are investigating after an InfoWars journalist was shot and killed outside his home in Austin, Texas late Sunday night.

Jamie White, 36, died from his injuries after being rushed to the hospital, his family confirmed.

Alex Jones, the owner of InfoWars, first reported the news in a broadcast on Monday afternoon that White, whom he called his “best” reporter, had been “brutally murdered.”

White’s sister confirmed to The Independent that her brother had been killed by someone who was trying to break into her car. She said that she does not believe it was a targeted attack.

Austin police, who have not confirmed White’s identity, have called the incident a homicide, but have not identified any suspects and say the investigation is in its early stages.

Here’s what we know so far:

InfoWars journalist shot and killed

Detective Leah Ratliff, who is a spokeswoman for the Austin Police Department, said authorities responded to a "shoot/stab hotshot" in the 2300 block of Douglas Street, which is near the InfoWars studio, at 11:57 p.m.

Officers arrived to find an injured man with “obvious signs of trauma.”

Austin police give an update on the homicide of an InfoWars reporter outside of his Texas home. No arrests have been made in the case ( Austin police )

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ratliff said an "ongoing investigation" was underway, adding that homicide detectives aren't releasing information about the suspect/s.

"They will be releasing more information, though, as they are able to," she said.

Family reveals possible motive

White’s sister Kelly Kneale told The Independent that he was shot and killed by an unknown person or persons who tried to break into his car.

“I don’t believe it was targeted,” she added.

“He was shot by a person or persons trying to break into his car for the second time.”

Kelly explained that her brother’s car had first been broken into when he was back home in Ohio for Christmas.

“A tragic accident, but we haven’t heard much else,” she said. “I hope whoever took his life is caught and brought to justice.”

“My father and I are devastated, to say the least.”

Alex Jones blames Democrats for failing to control crime

Jones accused Austin's Democratic district attorney and other Democrats across the country of "aiding and abetting" in White's death by failing to control crime, calling them "demons."

In his broadcast on Monday, Jones blamed local Democratic politicians, including Austin District Attorney José Garza, for cutting police budgets and failing to lock up dangerous criminals.

"I come to the Infowars family of viewers and listeners, and to the world, with some really horrible news," Jones said in a post on X.

"There are a lot of really cool people that have worked at Infowars over the years, and one of the most amazing people was Jamie White ... Jamie was murdered last night outside of his home, just a few miles away from our studios,” Jones added.

"We sent some people over this morning when he didn't answer the phone, because he was always here early. Loves to work, loves to fight tyranny, loves to promote freedom. And when they got to the apartment complex, there was yellow tape everywhere and blood all over the parking lot,” Jones recounted.

He praised the police for their quick response, and said Infowars staff had been sent home to grieve. He did not speculate about who may have killed White or why.

Nevertheless, he said: "I lay all of this squarely at the feet of these DAs and of the Soros crime syndicate, and of the Democratic Party.”

Alex Jones says Infowars reporter Jamie White was murdered near Texas home

Austin District Attorney Garza was elected in 2020 with backing from a Super PAC funded by Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros, who is both a prolific donor to progressive causes and a regular fixation of antisemitic conspiracy theorists.

Since then he has been criticized by Infowars and targeted by conservative mega-billionaire Elon Musk, who reportedly channeled dark money into an unsuccessful effort to unseat him.

InfoWars also released a statement about White on their site.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that InfoWars Reporter Jamie White was brutally murdered around midnight Sunday night due, in part, to the policies of the Soros Austin, TX D.A. Jose Garza.”

“We pledge that Jamie’s tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice.”

“Jamie’s important work will be carried on through InfoWars, our readers, and our cherished listeners.”

Who was Jamie White?

The 36-year-old journalist was from Ohio and attended Ohio University.

He had been living in Austin, Texas since 2017.

Jones posted a video to X about his "good friend" Jamie White, showing the desk he worked from.

"He's up here six, seven days per week, he was up here last night—Sunday night—writing articles and posting stuff for the show," Jones said, before showing viewers White's "Hold The Line" hat. Jones called White a "great guy" and a "classy guy."

White's work for Infowars includes articles on protests in Romania, MAGA figure Steve Bannon's comments, and "Mexican drug cartels."

In his bio for his account @whiteisthefury on X, White has quoted former President Thomas Jefferson saying: "I've sworn upon the altar of God eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man."

Elon Musk, Nick Fuentes and Libs of TikTok are among some of the accounts that White has reposted from.