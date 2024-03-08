The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The father of a Michigan school shooter made “threatening statements” from jail while awaiting trial, law enforcement officials said.

James Crumbley’s phone and email access have now “been limited due to threatening statements he made while on the phone and in electronic messages," the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Independent.

“His access to a phone or electronic messaging is now limited to communication with his lawyer,” they added.

Officials did not say what the nature of the threats were, nor to whom they were directed.

Mr Crumbley is currently on trial for involuntary manslaughter charges in relation to a mass shooting carried out by his son. Ethan Crumbley killed four students and wounded seven others after he opened fire at Oxford High School in 2021.

Ethan, now 17, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and terrorism charges for the shooting, and was sentenced in December to life in prison.

His mother, Jennifer Crumbley, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in February. She is expected to face sentencing in April.

“I am angry. I’m angry as a mother. I’m angry as the prosecutor. I’m angry as a person that lives in this county,” Ms McDonald said in a press conference when she announced the charges. “There were a lot of things that could have been so simple to prevent.”

The two parents have been accused of gross negligence for purchasing a gun for their son, despite the fact that he was showing signs of severe mental health issues, including hallucinations and hearing voices. At one point, he told a friend he’d asked his parents to take him to a doctor, but they allegedly brushed off his concerns.

The morning of the shooting, Mr and Ms Crumbley were called into school after teachers reported seeing the teenager watching shooting videos on his phone and drawing disturbing images depicting shootings. Even then, they did not take their son out of school, nor did they tell school officials he owned a gun.