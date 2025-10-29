The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A U.S Air Force employee killed his wife and a lieutenant from his base before taking his own life, according to authorities.

Police from the community of West Milton in Ohio, 75 miles from Cincinnati, said Wright-Patterson Air Force base staffer Jacob Prichard, 34, broke into the apartment of 25-year-old Jaime Gustitus in Sugarcreek Township and shot the lieutenant dead inside her home around 2 am on Saturday, October 25.

Hours later, Prichard is believed to have killed his wife, Jaymee Prichard, 33, putting her body in the trunk of his car and driving to the parking lot of the base. His rampage ended when he turned the gun on himself at 4:23 am.

open image in gallery West Milton police said Jacob Prichard, 34, killed his wife Jaymee Prichard (pictured) and female colleague Jaime Gustitus. ( Facebook )

West Milton Police Chief Doyle Wright told WHIO-TV that one of Gustitus’s neighbors called the police after hearing a loud bang.

“The glass door shattered. I think they shattered her door,” the caller said, according to WHIO-TV.

“I opened up my back door, and he said he had a gun [and told me] to get back in my house. And he hopped off their patio and left.”

Police have not said where they believe Jaymee Prichard was killed or the manner of her death.

The gunman then drove to his workplace parking lot, left the trunk of his car open to leave his wife’s body exposed. Police did not specify how long he was at the base before taking his own life.

Gustitus’ body was discovered later in her apartment, 20 miles away from the base.

Gustitus was a lieutenant who worked at the Air Force Research Laboratory, where Jacob Prichard also worked, while Jaymee Prichard worked at the life cycle management center, which manages weapon systems across their life cycle.

Police confirmed all involved were known to each other, but the exact nature of their relationships was unclear.

open image in gallery Prichard’s body was found outside of Wright-Patterson Air Force shown here on Saturday morning ( Google Street View )

The family members of Jaymee Prichard have launched a Meal Train fundraiser to help those, including parents and children, grieving the loss of their loved one.

“As they navigate this unimaginable time, we’d like to ease a small part of their burden by organising meals for the family. If you’re able, please consider signing up to provide a meal,” the fundraising page said.

“Your support and kindness mean more than words can express.”

Deputy Commander of the Air Force Materiel Command Lieutenant General Linda Hurry described the situation was a tragedy.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones affected,” she said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and other local law enforcement agencies.

Police also confirmed the Air Force and local authorities are providing counselling services and support to all individuals impacted by the tragedy.

“The families and friends of the victims will be offered resources through the Air Force’s Casualty Assistance Office, the Air Force Employee Assistance Program and the Chaplain’s Office to help them navigate this difficult time,” the statement said.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them. Further updates will be provided as more details become available.”