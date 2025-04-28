The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police hunting a suspected gunman after a shooting at Illinois State University have released new images of a person of interest.

An emergency alert was issued at around 8 p.m. Sunday after a report of shots fired at the Bone Student Centre on West Locust Street in Normal, Illinois. The school said there was one victim injured in the incident.

Now it has emerged that a fight started between two groups that resulted in a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to a non-student. The victim was taken to hospital and a person of interest fled the scene, police say.

A manhunt was launched by campus police who are searching for “a slender black male 5’10”, black afro hair style, wearing all black.”

open image in gallery The public is asked to come forward if they recognize the individual ( Illinois State University Police Department )

On Monday, Illinois State University Police Department released two images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the shooting.

“Illinois State University Police Department asks for the public’s assistance identifying a person of interest in the shots fired incident on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at approximately 7:40 p.m., in the Bone Student Center,” a spokesperson said.

“In an isolated incident, a fight started between two groups of people that ended with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to a non-student. The victim was transported to an area hospital. The person of interest, seen in the attached pictures, fled the scene.

open image in gallery Police say the person pictured fled the scene ( Illinois State University Police Department )

“ISUPD responded with all available resources, and we are grateful for the assistance of Normal Police, Bloomington Police, McLean County Sheriff, Illinois State Police, and Normal Fire Department who rapidly responded to support our community.

“Dozens of officers worked through the night processing evidence, responding to calls and tips, and providing an extra presence on campus. We ask the public to review two photos of a person of interest. Information can be provided by email to ISUPolice@IllinoisState.edu or by calling 309-438-8631.”

A no-shelter in place order was issued for the campus after the shooting on Sunday, and students were warned to stay away from Bone student centre while the incident was ongoing.