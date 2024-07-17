Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Irv Gotti, the music mogul who co-founded Murder Inc. Records, has been accused of raping a woman on multiple occasions after flying her out to Atlanta, Miami and Saint Martin, and then threatening to send her home if she refused to comply with his orders.

In a civil lawsuit, filed on July 11 in Miami-Dade Circuit Court, a woman identified only as Jane Doe alleged that 54-year-old Gotti - born Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr - abused her during their two-year relationship from 2020 to 2022. She said that she met Gotti through a mutual friend at a poker tournament in the summer of 2020.

“As a result of this sexually abusive relationship, Plaintiff has suffered severe emotional and psychological harm for which she had to be committed to a psychiatric ward,” according to the lawsuit, viewed by The Independent. “These injuries continue and affect Plaintiff to this day.”

Jane Doe claims Gotti first took her on vacation to the Caribbean island of Saint Martin where he threatened to send her home unless she had sex with him.

“Due to his power and influence in the music world, she complied,” the suit states.

The music producer co-founded Murder Inc., a well-known hip-hop label, home to artists including Ja Rule and Ashanti.

According to the suit, the pair became a couple shortly after the trip, but Jane Doe says for the duration of their relationship, she “suffered constant abuse” as she was berated and forced to perform sexual acts on Gotti against her will.

One incident, detailed in the lawsuit, happened during a trip to Miami in January 2022. Jane Doe claimed that Gotti forced her to give him oral sex in an elevator.

That summer, when Gotti flew Jane Doe to Atlanta, he allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him in an Uber, the suit claims. The relationship ended shortly after the trip.

In the suit, Jane Doe also accused Gotti of tarnishing her name as he spread lies to his “vast social network in and around Los Angeles.”

Because of the alleged slander and severe emotional distress she described in the lawsuit, Jane Doe now fears leaving her home, she states. The lawsuit is seeking a trial by jury. Any trial will determine whether Gotti is civilly liable and must pay a penalty.

Irv Gotti has not yet commented on the allegations, the Miami New Times and other publications reported. The Independent has tried to reach out to Gotti for comment.