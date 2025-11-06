The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Iowa woman was arrested Wednesday after police said she was found between the walls of a Geneseo business.

Caleigh A. Gottsche, 26, of Davenport, was booked into the Henry County Jail on charges including burglary, felony criminal damage to property, and criminal trespas to proerty, the Geneseo Police Department said in a news release.

The arrest came after a business owner on the 100 block of South State Street reported hearing loud noises coming from the ceiling or attic of their business around 5:30 p.m.

Police responded and heard noises inside the building, but were unable to determine the source. They left shortly before 6 p.m.

About 10 minutes later, the business owner reported additional suspicious noises from another part of the building. Police returned and began searching not only that unit but also neighboring businesses on the same block.

open image in gallery Caleigh A. Gottsche, 26, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested Wednesday after police found her between the walls of a Geneseo business ( Henry County Jail )

During their search, officers heard whispering and movement coming from within the structural areas of the building.

Around 6:30 p.m., they made voice contact with Gottsche, who was found between the interior walls of the business. The Geneseo Fire Protection District responded and safely removed her.

Investigators later discovered that several businesses on South State Street had sustained damage to potential access points on their shared roof structures, suggesting possible entry between buildings.

The Geneseo PD is still investigating the incident, telling KWQC that they are searching for two more people.

The Independent has contacted the Geneseo PD for comment.

open image in gallery Caleigh A. Gottsche was arrested on two separate occasions just days before being found in the walls ( Scott County Sheriff's Offce )

Online Iowa arrest records show Gottsche was arrested twice just days before she was found in the walls. The Schott County Sheriff’s Office arrested her on October 29 for allegedly driving while barred, interference with official acts, and not having insurance. She was released on November 1 at 7:45 a.m., records show.

Gottsche was also arrested the next day by the Davenport Police Department, again on driving while barred and no insurance charges. She was released around 10 a.m. on November 3.