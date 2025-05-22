The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The parents of an eight-month-old child were arrested in South Carolina after the family was found living in “horrific” conditions alongside 40 animals, with a dead goat in the bathtub.

Kayla Renard and Nicholas Foley were charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and ill treatment of animals after authorities with the Honea Path Police Department responded to a residence about 200 miles outside of Charleston on May 19 following a request from the state Department of Social Services.

The agency had raised concerns over the conditions the baby was being raised in.

During a welfare check, police found severe, unsafe and unsanitary conditions throughout the home that might put the child at risk. Police said the residence was infested with numerous animals, including raccoons, rabbits, dogs, cats, chickens and deceased animals.

Animal feces and waste were found throughout the home. The situation was alarming, prompting officials to contact animal welfare authorities. Officials then worked to remove the animals from the residence.

The child was taken into custody by the state and Renard and Foley were also hit with violations of town ordinances.

Speaking to Fox Carolina, Honea Path Police Chief Chris Miller said: “Once my officers went inside, they discovered just piles of trash and animal feces.

“There were several different types of animals running around...Raccoons, chickens, cats, dogs. There was a dead goat in the bathtub in the bathroom that had been decomposing for several days.”

He added: “It was just one of the most horrific scenes that I’ve ever been a part of in 30 years.”

The chief said the parents were calm and emotionless as officers questioned them.

“You would think that they’d be a little upset that someone was taking their eight-month-old baby, that the police were there and discovered the horrific conditions of this house,” he said. “You would think that they would have to know that they were in trouble.”

Renard and Foley were booked into the Anderson County Detention Center. Renard and Foley were both given $10,000 surety bonds. Foley posted bond on Tuesday.