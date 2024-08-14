Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Police in Indianapolis are investigating after a retired reserve police officer shot his two teenage daughters and his wife, killing her, before taking his own life.

Thomas Joseph Nolan, 43, and his 41-year-old wife Ashley L Nolan were found dead at their home on Watersonway Circle on Monday in what investigators believe was a domestic-related murder-suicide, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan police.

The two teenage girls were found injured and were transported to a local hospital where a police spokesperson said one teen was in stable condition and the other was in critical condition.

Police were responding to a domestic disturbance report just before 9pm when one of the officers heard at least one gunshot coming from the house.

They rushed into the house where they found the two teenagers with gunshot wounds.

Thomas Joseph Nolan, 43, and his 41-year-old wife Ashley L. Nolan were found dead at their home on Watersonway Circle in Indianapolis ( WTHR )

Both adults, who police identified as the girls’ parents, were found in the backyard along with a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled Thomas Nolan’s death an apparent suicide and Ashley Nolan’s death a homicide.

Nolan, who started his career with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy in 2003, retired in May after 21 years of service. He also worked as a resource officer for the Perry Schools Police Department until September 2017, according to a Perry Township school spokesman.

Family told 13News that Ashley Nolan was a loving mother and daughter who loved the Lord and also had a kind word and a smile on her face.

The couple’s daughters are students at PerryTownship Schools, which released a statement following the shooting.

“We are deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about the tragic incident that happened Monday night. Although we are limited on what we can say, due to the ongoing investigation, we wanted to express condolences to our students who were directly impacted,” the district said.

“We ask that you join us in keeping the students and their family in your thoughts and prayers.”