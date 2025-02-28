Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Indiana woman married her biological father to get his VA benefits while he was in prison, cops say

Tempel’s paternal aunt revealed her alleged scheme to the police

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, DC
Friday 28 February 2025 13:22 EST
Kimberly Tempel, 44, was arrested and charged with bigamy and falsifying a marriage license after she allegedly married her biological father as part of a scheme to collect his $350 Veterans' Assistance checks
Kimberly Tempel, 44, was arrested and charged with bigamy and falsifying a marriage license after she allegedly married her biological father as part of a scheme to collect his $350 Veterans' Assistance checks (Evansville Police Department)

A woman in Indiana allegedly married her biological father in an attempt to get his $350 Veterans Affairs check, according to local investigators.

Now she's facing charges of bigamy and falsifying a marriage license.

Kimberly Tempel, 44, of Tell City, allegedly falsified a marriage application by claiming that she wasn’t already married, and that her new “husband” was no closer than a second cousin, according to WPTA. Investigators say Tempel allegedly wrote the name of her biological father, Bradly McCollom, 59, who is currently in prison after a parole violation, in the field.

The marriage was finalized at at the Vanderburgh County Court House the same day she filled out the application, which police said featured numerous inaccuracies.

Kimberly Tempel, 44, was arrested and charged with bigamy and falsifying a marriage license after she allegedly married her biological father as part of a scheme to collect his $350 Veterans' Assistance checks
Kimberly Tempel, 44, was arrested and charged with bigamy and falsifying a marriage license after she allegedly married her biological father as part of a scheme to collect his $350 Veterans' Assistance checks (Evansville Police Department)

She allegedly lied about McCollom's true identity and omitted that he is a convicted sex offender. He reportedly has a federal child porn charge on his record, according to Law and Crime.

Smaller details — like both parties' addresses — were also fake, according to law enforcement.

The incident began on July 26, 2024, when Tempel and McCollom were legally married in the state of Indiana. Tempel was reportedly in the middle of a divorce this time.

McCollom's sister — Tempel's aunt — told police that her niece had falsified the records to steal her brother's $350 VA payments. She also provided law enforcement with documentation from a DNA genealogy service showing that McColloum, who is due to be released in July, had a near 100 percent likelihood of being Tempel's father.

Police arrested and charged Tempel, but she has since been released. She is facing charges of providing false information on marriage license application and bigamy.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in