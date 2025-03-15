The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 16-year-old will spend more than four decades in prison for murdering a 20-year-old last year.

Jeremy Briscoe of Hendricks County, Indiana was sentenced to 45 years in prison Friday for the fatal shooting of Carlos Jair Neri-Guzman when he was just 15 years old. The judge also handed him 496 days of jail credit, reducing his sentence by just over a year.

Neri-Guzman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a 2008 Honda Civic that crashed into a Brownsburg, Indiana home on March 5, 2024, local outlet Fox59 reports. The family living in that home called 911 after finding Neri-Guzman inside the car. No one else was injured.

Neighbor Taylor Clark described the street as “filled with fire trucks, ambulances, cops” when Neri-Guzman crashed.

"I thought it was an accident, maybe somebody pressed on the gas instead of the breaks on accident,” Clark told local outlet WTHR. "I was surprised because the neighborhood is typically safe.”

"Shocking and surprising, given the circumstance,” Clark added. "I didn't feel skittish or afraid or anything. It seems like it's kind of a freak accident, a onetime thing"

Investigators went on to discover Neri-Guzman was shot while in a community pool parking lot after planning on meeting two people there — including Briscoe. The then-15-year-old was later identified as the shooter.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Briscoe’s home. There, they arrested him and found two guns: a Ruger LCP .380 caliber and a semi-automatic 9mm handgun, Fox59 reports.

Police found that the semi-automatic handgun did not have a serial number on it, making it a “ghost gun.” These guns are typically homemade, constructed from pieces sold together in a kit or separately.

Briscoe didn’t talk to police after they arrested him, Fox59 reports. He was then charged as an adult with murder, aggravated battery when the assault poses a substantial risk of death and dangerous possession of a firearm.

A jury found Briscoe guilty after a two-day trial in February.