Indian student dies after being stabbed at gym in US

An Indian student died days after being stabbed while working out at a fitness centre near his university in Indiana.

Varun Raj Pucha, 29, was stabbed in his head at Planet Fitness just down the road from Valparaiso University on 29 October.

Pucha was put on life support at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne but succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Varun Raj Pucha," the university said in a statement.

"The university continues to be in contact with Varun’s family, and we will continue to offer assistance and support wherever possible as they navigate this extremely difficult time," it added.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Jordan Andrade.

Mr Andrade claimed that he had never spoken to the victim before the attack but "someone" had told him Pucha was "going to assassinate" him.

"Officers also spoke with Planet Fitness staff who indicated that (the stabbed man) was a regular gym member and generally kept to himself, was quiet and reserved, nothing indicating that he was 'creepy'," The Times of Northwest Indiana quoted the Valparaiso police as saying.

The police said they were called around 9am to the fitness centre where the victim was found seated in a massage chair with a head injury.

Authorities reportedly found a pool of blood on one of the chairs and a folding knife on the counter.

Mr Andrade had requested a massage that morning but walked into the room to find Pucha, whom he reportedly found "a little weird" sitting over there.

The suspect allegedly told the police he made sure to react the "right way", according to the Indiana-based newspaper.

Pucha was rushed to the hospital but his condition did not improve, his cousin Anila Valleboina said.

A bond of a half a million dollars cash and the same in surety was set for Mr Andrade, according to Nwi.com.

The report said Mr Andrade made an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon before Porter Superior Court judge Jeffrey Clymer on the felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Judge Clymer determined Mr Andrade posed a danger to himself and/or the community and thus ordered that if he is able to post bond, he must take part in pretrial monitoring, which requires him to wear an ankle monitor and report in person weekly, as per Nwi.com.

Ms Valleboina said the attack on Pucha was “very devastating for my family right now” and wasn’t something his family expected.

“His family has many dreams for him,” she told the Chicago Tribune.

“I hope that this shouldn’t happen to any of the students. I’m just expecting justice, and any help for his family."

She will accompany Pucha's body back to Khammam in the South Indian state of Telangana.

Pucha’s classmate described him as a studious and focused student, whose family had pulled all their their resources to send their oldest son to study abroad so that he could later support them financially.

He was due to complete his master's degree in computer science next month.

“Varun Raj Pucha’s passing is an immense loss to our campus family, and an immeasurably greater loss for those close to him,” Valparaiso University president Jose Padilla said in a statement.

“Valparaiso University will continue to communicate with and support Varun’s family as we navigate through this tragic time. Please join us in keeping Varun’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The university will hold a memorial service on 16 November.

A GoFundMe page set up for Pucha’s treatment has garnered over $91,500.

