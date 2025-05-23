The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Indiana man is facing multiple charges after attacking his estranged wife’s coworker, who was watching an Indiana Pacers game and drinking beer with her, police say.

James R. Hopkins, 42, of Muncie, Indiana, was taken into custody early Thursday morning and booked into the Delaware County Jail. He is now facing multiple felony charges, including battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation, Fox 59 reports.

Hopkins allegedly walked into the home of his wife’s male coworker uninvited around midnight and attacked the man while wearing brass knuckles. The man told police it was obvious that Hopkins had been drinking and was angry, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

Multiple witnesses said Hopkins also pointed a small silver pistol at the coworker’s chest and threatened to kill him, according to the outlet.

open image in gallery James R. Hopkins and his wife are currently separated and no longer living together, she told police. He is accused of attacking her during an NBA playoff game ( Delaware County Sheriff's Office )

Hopkins’ wife reportedly stepped between them and said, “If you’re going to shoot someone, shoot me,” investigators said.

After Hopkins’ wife ran out of the home, he reportedly chased after her. Police then documented her coworker’s injuries, including lip cuts and a bloody nose.

Hopkins’ wife told police that the couple were separated and living separately. She had reportedly escaped to her coworker’s house after an allegedly drunk and aggressive Hopkins showed up at her home.

The woman told police that after she calmed Hopkins down, she left her coworker’s home and returned to her own. Shortly afterward, Hopkins allegedly showed up with a rifle, according to Fox 59.

Although Hopkins tried to force his way through the back door, he never aimed the weapon at anyone, she claimed.

Police initially searched the area and found a small handgun in Hopkins' car, but were unable to locate him. Later, they found him at a Walmart and arrested him without incident. Hopkins was booked into the Delaware County Jail. His bond is set at $85,000.

Hopkins faces several serious charges, including felony burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, felony intimidation with a deadly weapon and felony battery with a deadly weapon.

He is also charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun. This misdemeanor gun charge stems from a prior domestic battery case filed against him in January, which is still pending in Delaware Circuit Court, Fox 59 reports. Due to that case, Hopkins is legally prohibited from possessing a handgun, police said.