Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Indiana man shoots dead his father during an argument then calls 911 to report his crime, cops say

The suspect was arrested without incident, police say

Alex Lang
in New York
Sunday 13 April 2025 16:33 EDT
Kameron McMaken, 22, shot his dad dead at a home in Indiana during an argument, police say
Kameron McMaken, 22, shot his dad dead at a home in Indiana during an argument, police say (Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

An Indiana man is accused of shooting his father dead and then calling 911 to report his crime, police say.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana responded to a home for a reported shooting. There, deputies found Chad McMaken, 47, dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s son - Kameron McMaken, 22 - was the person who called 911 and said he shot his dad during an argument, according to investigators.

Kameron McMaken, 22, shot his dad dead at a home in Indiana during an argument, police say
Kameron McMaken, 22, shot his dad dead at a home in Indiana during an argument, police say (Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

There was no word on what the argument was over.

Deputies arrested Kameron McMaken at the home without incident. Police also found the gun used in the shooting at the home.

Kameron McMaken was arrested on a murder charge and booked into the Lawrence County jail on Saturday.

It’s unclear if Kameron McMaken has made a court appearance or if he has been given bond in the case.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in