Indiana man shoots dead his father during an argument then calls 911 to report his crime, cops say
The suspect was arrested without incident, police say
An Indiana man is accused of shooting his father dead and then calling 911 to report his crime, police say.
Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana responded to a home for a reported shooting. There, deputies found Chad McMaken, 47, dead from a gunshot wound.
The victim’s son - Kameron McMaken, 22 - was the person who called 911 and said he shot his dad during an argument, according to investigators.
There was no word on what the argument was over.
Deputies arrested Kameron McMaken at the home without incident. Police also found the gun used in the shooting at the home.
Kameron McMaken was arrested on a murder charge and booked into the Lawrence County jail on Saturday.
It’s unclear if Kameron McMaken has made a court appearance or if he has been given bond in the case.