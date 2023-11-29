Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An Indian government official allegedly paid $100,000 for a plot to assassinate a prominent Sikh separatist leader in New York City, authorities have said.

US officials became aware of the plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is considered a terrorist by the Indian government, last spring.

The anonymous government official was mentioned in an indictment, unsealed in Manhattan federal court, that charged Nikhil Gupta, 52, an Indian national who had lived in India, with murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.

"The defendant conspired from India to assassinate, right here in New York City, a US citizen of Indian origin who has publicly advocated for the establishment of a sovereign state for Sikhs, an ethnoreligious minority group in India," US Attorney Damian Williams said in a release announcing the charges against Mr Gupta.

Mr Gupta was arrested on June 30 by Czech authorities through a bilateral extradition treaty between the US and the Czech Republic, according to the Associated Press. It was not immediately clear when he might be brought to the United States.

Authorities said the plot was directed by an Indian government agency employee who has described himself as a "senior field officer" with responsibilities in "security management" and "intelligence", according to the indicment, seen by AP.

He also claims to have served in India’s Central Reserve Police Force and been trained in "battle craft" and "weapons”. Mr Pannun was only identified in court papers as the "Victim."

The Indian government employee recruited Mr Gupta last May to orchestrate the assassination, the indictment said.

More follows ...