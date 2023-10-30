Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Illinois landlord who allegedly committed a hate crime after he stabbed a Palestinian American woman and killed her 6-year-old child has pleaded not guilty after he was indicted by a grand jury.

Joseph Czuba, 71, has been charged in the stabbing death of Wadea Al-Fayoume, and of wounding his mother Hanaan Shahin on 14 October.

Police believe the mother and son were targeted with violence because of their Muslim faith.

Ms Shahin told law enforcement that Mr Czuba was upset over the Israel-Hamas war and attacked them after she asked him to "pray for peace."

Ms Shahin is still recovering from her wounds. She was unable to attend her son's funeral due to her injuries.