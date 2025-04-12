The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Nearly 20 years after two Marine brothers were shot to death, police say their suspect killer has been apprehended.

This week, police in Cicero, Illinois, announced they charged Daniel Flores, 49, with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the deaths of 22-year-old John Fields and his 19-year-old brother, Michael Fields.

The siblings were gunned down on April 12, 1995. Authorities found the two men both shot on 50th Court in Cicero.

open image in gallery Daniel Flores, 49, has been charged with murder nearly two decades after the killing of Marine brothers John and Michel Fields ( Cicero police )

"John Fields had recently completed his service with the United States Marine Corps, while Michael Fields, who had followed in his brother's footsteps, was actively serving in the Marines, and was home on furlough after completing a tour of duty in Japan," Cicero Police Supt. Thomas Boyle said, according to CBS News.

However, the investigation went cold for years. That was until 2013, when police spoke to a key witness, giving them a break in the case.

The suspect identified Flores as a suspect in the killings, according to WGN.

A motive for the killing has not been released.

open image in gallery John Fields had recently completed his service with the Marines when he was killed in 1995 ( Cicero police )

open image in gallery Michael Fields had followed in his brother’s footsteps to join the military ( Cicero police )

In March 2016, an arrest warrant was issued for Flores. But it wasn't until 2023 when Flores was apprehended in Mexico.

Flores fought extradition to the U.S., but was returned to Illinois on April 9 to face the charges.

"I want to express my gratitude to the dedicated detectives and everyone else involved in this case who never gave up," Boyle said.