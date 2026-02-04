The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two people became “deathly ill” after allegedly getting exposed to an illegal biological laboratory being run out of a Las Vegas home, according to reports.

Authorities say the home is owned by David He, 62, who was arrested in 2023 after being accused of running an illegal bio lab in Reedley, California, Action News reported. He is also known as Jia Bei Zhu, KSNV reported.

During a search of the Las Vegas home on Saturday, authorities found refrigerators containing vials with unknown liquids, according to KLAS.

The findings were “consistent in appearance to the items found and described in the Reedley, California, lab investigation,” Las Vegas Metro Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said Monday.

Authorities arrested Ori Solomon, 55, who is believed to be the property manager of the Las Vegas home. He is accused of disposing of or discharging a hazardous waste.

open image in gallery Several people fell “deathly ill” after getting exposed to an illegal bio lab run out of a Las Vegas home, according to reports

Between December 2020 and March 2023, David He and his business partner, Zhaoyan Wang, allegedly manufactured and distributed misbranded medical devices in violation of the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, as well as making false statements to the Food and Drug Administration, per KSNV.

A congressional report from 2023 said the lab in Reedley reportedly had vials labeled with HIV, tuberculosis and the deadliest known form of malaria, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

David He has pleaded not guilty to charges in the Reedley case, and his attorney told Action News he has no connection to the Las Vegas case. The Independent has reached out to his attorney, Tony Capozzi, for comment.

On January 9, the FBI received a tip from a cleaner about lab equipment and medical waste at the Las Vegas home, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report seen by the Review-Journal.

The cleaner told authorities the house contained three refrigerators and beakers holding “reddish liquid” in the garage. She also reported to investigators that the garage smelled “like a hospital — not like a clean hospital but more of a foul, stale, stagnant air smell.”

Days after entering the garage, she and another person who worked for Solomon fell “deathly ill” and “could not get out of bed,” according to the report, cited in the Review-Journal.

The home, which was used as a short-term rental, also caused others to become sick, according to the report.

Equipment and containers of liquid found in the Vegas home were similar to those found during the investigation in Reedley, California, the Review-Journal reported.

open image in gallery Two people became sick after getting exposed to the illegal lab inside the home’s garage ( Las Vegas Metro Police Department )

open image in gallery Authorities suspect that the illegal bio lab in Las Vegas is connected to a similarly run illegal lab found in California several years ago ( Las Vegas Police )

David He has remained in federal custody since his arrest. He instructed Solomon to manage his properties and transfer money to him as he awaits trial, KLAS reports.

Solomon, who was in the U.S. on a non-immigrant visa, was also charged with a count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. His immigration status prevents him from owning any firearm.

Solomon made a brief appearance in federal court Tuesday, where a judge delayed his initial proceedings until Friday.

Authorities say more charges against Solomon are likely.