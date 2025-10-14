The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A security guard is facing murder charges after she allegedly shot and killed a homeless man at an IHOP in Philadelphia over the weekend, police confirmed.

Police said a 43-year-old homeless man was causing a disturbance Saturday around 11:10 p.m. in the restaurant, located in Center City, the vibrant downtown area also home to numerous historic sites.

As the man, who has not been identified by police, was escorted out of the restaurant by security guards, he turned and spat on one, identified by investigators as 39-year-old Yahaira Melendez, NBC Philadelphia reported.

Melendez then took her gun and shot the man in the head, police said. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

She was later arrested and charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime with intent and recklessly endangering another person.

open image in gallery The IHOP security guard allegedly shot the man after he spat at her, police say. ( Getty Images )

The Independent has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department and IHOP.

An IHOP spokesperson told NBC that the popular breakfast chain was “cooperating fully” with the police investigation into the shooting.

“The safety of our Team Members and guests is our number one priority,” the spokesperson said. “We take this incident extremely seriously. We are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. Further questions on the investigation should be directed to the Philadelphia Police Department.”

Melendez was denied bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for October 27.