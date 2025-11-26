The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to run down members of an LGBTQ running group in a Ford Bronco, in a potential hate crime.

Ihab Mustafa El Mahmoud is accused of making multiple attempts to hit the Night Runners WPB group just before 8.20 p.m. Monday, before fleeing the scene in West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to a West Palm Beach Police Department statement, El Mahmoud had become enraged after a verbal altercation with one of the 40 members of the group.

Rudolph Galindo, one of the members of the running group, told OutSFL the incident left him feeling “terrified.”

“I realized before everybody else what was happening,” he said, adding that the car came within two feet of hitting him. “And so I jumped out of the way.”

open image in gallery The incident occurred in West Palm Beach, Florida (file photo) ( Getty )

Galindo claimed that he was the person who had spoken to El Mahmoud shortly before the attack, asking him whether the 43-year-old was part of the running group.

“Upon arrival, officers met with members of a local LGBTQIA+ running club who reported an individual driving a Ford Bronco SUV had intentionally attempted to strike members of the group with his vehicle,” the police statement said.

“According to witnesses, the driver accelerated toward the runners, making a second attempt to strike them, he then drove recklessly along sidewalks, through grass, and up an embankment before fleeing eastbound onto Okeechobee Boulevard.

“A subject matching the suspect's description was seen pulling into a parking garage along the 700 block of North Dixie Highway and removing the vehicle’s license plate.”

Cops said the suspect was taken into custody at the garage without incident.

open image in gallery Ihab Mustafa El Mahmoud was taken into custody at a nearby parking garage ( West Palm Beach Police Department )

El Mahmoud has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and one count of reckless driving. Investigators are reviewing the charges for enhancement as a potential hate crimes.

Roger Jackson, the president of Night Runners WPB, told OutSFL that the group will continue to meet, despite the attack.

“Safety, Safety, Safety is what we always say at Night Runners WPB,” he said. “That will continue to be our priority as we show our pride and keep running and walking as a community in a city we love.”

Galindo added that the group has been working to support each other so runners can feel safe once again.

“It was heartwarming to see the group really come together and care about each other,” he added.