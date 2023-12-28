The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The house where four University of Idaho students were killed last year was demolished early Thursday morning.

It marks an emotional step for the victims’ families and a close-knit community that was shocked and devastated by the brutal slayings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were stabbed to death there in November 2022.

The owner of the rental home near the university campus in Moscow, Idaho, donated it to the university earlier this year. It has since been boarded up and blocked off by a security fence.

Demolition began around 7am local time and contractors estimated that it would take a few hours for the house to be razed completely and several more after that to clear the site of debris.

Some of the victims’ families have opposed the demolition, calling for the house to be preserved until after Bryan Kohberger, the man accused in the killings is tried.

The former criminology graduate student at Washington State University in neighboring Pullman, Washington, has been charged with four counts of murder in the slayings. A judge entered a not-guilty plea on Kohberger’s behalf earlier this year.

A trial was initially set for October 2023 but was postponed indefinitely when Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial. Then in late December, prosecutors submitted a request for the high-profile murder trial to begin in the summer of 2024.

Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing the four University of Idaho students in November 2022 (AP)

Prosecutors told university officials in an email that they don’t anticipate needing the house any further, as they were already able to gather measurements necessary for creating illustrative exhibits for a jury.

Kohberger’s defence team was given access to the home earlier this month to gather photos, measurements and other documentation. And in October, the FBI gathered at the house to collect data that could be used to create visual aids for jurors at the upcoming trial.

School officials, who in February announced plans to raze the house, view the demolition as a key step toward finding closure, university spokesperson Jodi Walker said.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were killed (Instagram)

“That is an area that is dense with students, and many students have to look at it and live with it every day and have expressed to us how much it will help with the healing process to have that house removed,” she said.

The site will be planted with grass at some point after the demolition, Walker said. She said there are no other plans for it as of now but the university may revisit that in the future.

Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves lived together in the rental home just across the street from campus. Chapin — Kernodle’s boyfriend — was there visiting on the night of the attack.