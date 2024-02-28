Jump to content

Idaho halts Thomas Creech execution after botching lethal injection

Creech has been on death row since 1974

Michelle Del Rey
Wednesday 28 February 2024 18:32
This April 8, 2002, image obtained from the Idaho Department of Correction shows death row inmate Thomas Creech.

Creech, 73, a convicted serial killer, is to be executed in Idaho on February 28, 2024. Creech has been on Death Row for nearly 50 years for killing another inmate.

(Idaho Department of Correction/A)

The execution of Thomas Creech, one of the US’ longest serving death row inmates, has been halted after prison officials were unable to place intravenous lines into his system.

Creech was scheduled to be put to death Wednesday morning at 10am MST after the US Supreme Court denied three stay applications earlier in the morning which the prisoner had previously submitted. He’s been on death row since 1974.

It’s not the first time prison officials have botched a lethal injection. At least three death row inmates in Alabama recently had their executions halted after those administering lethal injection drugs were unable to place the intravenous lines into their systems.

One of those prisoners was Kevin Eugene Smith, who became the first death row inmate to be put to death with nitrogen hypoxia in his second execution attempt.

This is a developing story...

