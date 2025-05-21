Man arrested for ‘enlisting worker at his realty company to kill his wife’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Indiana man’s alleged plan to kill his wife was foiled by police after they received an anonymous tip that he had asked one of his employees to help carry out the murder plot.

Darshan Soni, 44, is facing charges for conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and murder, according to court documents obtained by FOX59/CBS4.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department launched an investigation on May 12 after the tipster revealed that Soni had allegedly made the shocking request of one of his employees at the Compass Property Group.

Soni allegedly asked the employee where he could buy a silencer, according to the tipster, then provided the person with $2,000 to purchase a used silver Ford Escape that Soni allegedly intended to borrow to “use to kill his wife.”

The tipster also reportedly witnessed Soni picking up a wig from the employee’s home and said that the employee had agreed to provide Soni with an “alibi” following the murder by bringing Soni’s cell phone to a different location in Indianapolis.

When police spoke to the employee on May 14, they admitted that Soni had asked them if they were willing to kill his wife and how much money it would cost, according to court documents. The employee agreed to cooperate with police as they continued investigating Soni.

The employee also told police that Soni had admitted that he purchased “some type of poison” from India that he planned to use to kill his wife, according to court documents. Investigators learned that Soni had allegedly tried to poison his wife at a previous time, but was not successful.

When police spoke to Soni’s wife about the possibility that she may have been poisoned, she recalled an incident in which her smoothies she made had a “salty taste.”

Another time, she observed a “white clumpy substance” inside one of her smoothie cups and said she remembered Soni reportedly telling her it must have been dishwasher detergent when she brought it up to him.

In November 2024, the wife experienced nerve pain and sciatica issues that were “quite serious,” and in February, she had issues with her thyroid, she said, according to court documents.

When police learned that the employee was planning to meet with Soni on May 15, they installed a GPS device on the Ford Escape and with the employee’s cooperation, an audio recording device on their person.

During the conversation, Soni stated that he owed the employee an apology and a “lot of gratitude” for showing “him the right thing to do, not violence, other ways to rectify situation,” according to court documents.

He also talked about his marriage, telling him that there had been no divorces in his family for several generations and that “he doesn’t want his kids to have to go through that.”

Soni was taken into custody on May 16 and is currently in the Hamilton County Jail.