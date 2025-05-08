The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Michigan husband is accused of repeatedly stabbing his wife with a plastic sword before striking a fatal blow to her head with a pair of pliers.

Timothy Morgan, 68, was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his wife, 67-year-old Kathryn Morgan, inside their Detroit home on May 4, the Wayne County Attorney’s Office said.

Authorities responded to reports of a stabbing at the home around 4:30 a.m. and found Kathryn Morgan unresponsive in the living room, “suffering from multiple stab wounds to the back and to the head,” according to the attorney’s office.

open image in gallery Timothy Morgan was charged with first-degree murder for the stabbing death of his wife. Authorities claim he used a plastic sword and pliers as murder weapons. ( Detroit Police Department )

According to authorities, the alleged murder weapons were a plastic sword and a pair of pliers, which Timothy Morgan used to strike the fatal blow to his wife’s head.

There is no word on what led to the incident or a possible motive for the killing.

“It is alleged that the defendant stabbed the victim multiple times with a plastic sword, before striking her in the head with a pair of pliers, fatally wounding Mrs. Morgan,” the statement said.

Timothy Morgan turned himself in at the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct and was booked into the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center, police and the state’s attorney said. He is due in court for a probable cause hearing on May 16.