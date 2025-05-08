Husband used a plastic sword to attack his wife and then killed her with pliers, cops say
Timothy Morgan, 68, was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his wife, 67-year-old Kathryn Morgan
A Michigan husband is accused of repeatedly stabbing his wife with a plastic sword before striking a fatal blow to her head with a pair of pliers.
Timothy Morgan, 68, was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of his wife, 67-year-old Kathryn Morgan, inside their Detroit home on May 4, the Wayne County Attorney’s Office said.
Authorities responded to reports of a stabbing at the home around 4:30 a.m. and found Kathryn Morgan unresponsive in the living room, “suffering from multiple stab wounds to the back and to the head,” according to the attorney’s office.
According to authorities, the alleged murder weapons were a plastic sword and a pair of pliers, which Timothy Morgan used to strike the fatal blow to his wife’s head.
There is no word on what led to the incident or a possible motive for the killing.
“It is alleged that the defendant stabbed the victim multiple times with a plastic sword, before striking her in the head with a pair of pliers, fatally wounding Mrs. Morgan,” the statement said.
Timothy Morgan turned himself in at the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct and was booked into the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center, police and the state’s attorney said. He is due in court for a probable cause hearing on May 16.