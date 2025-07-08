The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An 80-year-old man is behind bars after he allegedly killed his wife with a hammer inside their Maryland home.

Vivian Stewart Nation was arrested on first-degree murder charges in the death of 78-year-old Beverly Rose Fletcher.

Police responded to the couple’s home at the Leisure World senior community in Montgomery County, Maryland, around 6 p.m. on Saturday to find Fletcher unresponsive.

A hammer was still pressed against her neck and a bloodied knife and screwdriver were found nearby, according to court documents obtained by The Washington Post.

open image in gallery Vivian Stewart Nation was arrested on first-degree murder charges in the death of 78-year-old Beverly Rose Fletcher ( Montgomery County Police Department )

Authorities said Fletcher had suffered multiple stab wounds and there were signs of blunt force trauma.

Nation, who had blood on him at the scene, was taken in for questioning where he reportedly told detectives the couple had argued over an issue with his doctor before he pushed his wife to the ground.

“He then got on top of her and pushed a hammer against her throat, pressing the hammer down with both hands,” according to the court documents.

Nation is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.