A man’s body has been found stashed inside a garbage bag underneath a bed in a Queens home.

NYPD officers made the grim discovery around 5pm on Tuesday while they were conducting a welfare check at the apartment at 70th Avenue and 137th Street in the Kew Gardens Hills neighborhood of New York City.

It stemmed from a 911 call from an unnamed person who said they had not heard from the victim.

When police arrived, they found the body of a man, who they believed to be 55 years old, under the bed, wrapped in plastic garbage bags, with one bag covering the top half of his body and another covering the bottom half. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s death has been deemed suspicious, according to police, and the city medical examiner’s office was working to figure out the cause.

His identity has not been released but police do not believe that he was a resident at the address of the apartment where he was found.

Two people who live at the apartment were questioned by police as part of the investigation, but no charges have been filed.