Human remains have washed up near New York City’s iconic Brooklyn Bridge – marking the third grim discovery in the area in recent weeks.

An NYPD spokesman told The New York Post that police had received a 911 call on Saturday evening reporting that bones had been found in the rocks along the waterfront park in Dumbo.

The city medical examiner’s office is now testing the bones.

This comes after officials discovered human remains twice in one week earlier in August on the shoreline of the East River park close to the waterfront Jane’s Carousel, according to Fox 5.

A parks department officer found a skull and other bones wrapped in clothing on the morning of August 19.

A few days later, a femur was discovered in the same area.

Police officers found another set of human remains at Dumbo Park on Saturday ( Fox 5 )

The city’s chief medical examiner is investigating to determine if the bones have come from the same person.

The waterfront park is one of the most visited areas in the city and dozens of visitors were spotted observing police officers on the scene after Saturday’s discovery. The shoreline has a mix of rocky coves and piers that normally collect debris from the East River.

Speaking to News 12 following the August 21 discovery, one woman said she was glad that she did not have her son with her that day. Dumbo Park is being used as a “dumping place,” she said.