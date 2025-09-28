The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Houston-based traveling veterinarian is accused of grooming a 15-year-old girl he hired at his practice and sexually abusing her while taking her along on trips for work.

Now, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the recent arrest of 52-year-old Gregory Ford in Florida may be connected to other victims across the country.

In August, the teen’s mother filed a report with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department in Alabama, alleging her daughter had been in a sexual relationship with Ford after starting work at his veterinary practice, ABC13 reported.

She told deputies that she discovered sexually explicit messages between her daughter and Ford on the teen’s cell phone, which included conversations about plans to have sex.

open image in gallery Gregory Ford is in custody in Marion County, Florida, and accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl. ( Marion County Sheriff’s Office )

After the report was filed, Ford allegedly tried to intimidate the family into dropping the case, ABC13 reported.

He allegedly sent the teen’s mother a message that read: “If you choose to continue your crusade, I have already paid a dear friend from the CIA to long rifle a bullet in your chest.”

That same day, investigators said Ford left a voicemail for the teen, telling her: “I dated, I married, and I never knew true love, and how special a heart could be until I met yours.”

When the teen was interviewed by investigators, she allegedly admitted she and Ford had sex three or four times and exchanged nude images. The photos were sent while she was in Alabama and Ford was working in other states, according to an arrest affidavit.

Ford was arrested on September 23 and remains in jail without bond, according to online jail records.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims due to Ford’s work travel. He specializes in performance horse care, and while his business is based in Houston, investigators said he travels frequently to shows, races, and private calls across several states, including Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Texas, Missouri, Alabama and Mississippi.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.