Texas woman accused of tying up 7-year-old inside dog cage next to Christmas tree

Texas police have arrested a woman they say tied up a seven-year-old girl and locked her inside a dog cage underneath a Christmas tree.

Rose Anderson of Houston is accused of restraining the seven-year-old with zip ties, duct-taping her mouth and kicking her while she was locked inside a dog cage that she placed underneath a Christmas tree, local outlet 6ABC reports, citing court documents.

The child urinated on herself and did not have access to food or water for multiple hours while trapped, prosecutors said.

Anderson is the seven-year-old’s primary caretaker, Click2Houston reports. Anderson, 55, is a single mother working three jobs, according to 6ABC.

Anderson appeared at before the Harris County Magistrate on Sunday for the incident, which occurred on December 13.

Prosecutors say her motive was to “discipline” the seven-year-old "for her behavior at school,” 6ABC reports.

She has been charged with injury to a child and unlawful restraint, People reports.

She is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $10,000 bond, 6ABC reports. Her next court appearance is scheduled for January 6.