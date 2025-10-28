The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

What started as a plea for help outside a Houston seafood restaurant early Sunday morning turned into a violent attack that left a father and his disabled son bloodied and bruised, police say.

According to Houston police, the man had been having car trouble near the restaurant, Mariscos Yucatan, in northwest Houston. He began banging on the door, hoping someone would come to help.

Three men came outside, but instead of helping them, surveillance video showed the men kicking and punching him repeatedly in the face, police say.

The man’s disabled son, who has cerebral palsy, tried to intervene, but police say one of the men punched him in the face and knocked him to the ground.

Both victims suffered lacerations and bruises to their faces and arms, according to a charging document obtained by ABC13.

open image in gallery The three suspects appeared in court on Monday. One of them faces aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges and the two others have been charged with injury to a disabled person ( ABC13 )

Isidro Velasquez faces aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges after police say he retrieved a gun from his car before continuing the attack.

In court on Monday, Velasquez’s attorney requested that his client’s bond be set at $250.

“According to the affidavit, my client was holding a firearm,” Velasquez’s attorney said at the hearing.

“However, there’s no direct statement that he pointed it at the complaining witness.”

open image in gallery According to Houston police, the man had been having car trouble near the restaurant, Mariscos Yucatan, in northwest Houston. He began banging on the door, hoping someone would come to help ( Google Maps )

The hearing officer instead set bond at $40,000.

Records show that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on Velasquez.

The two other men, Gustavo Rojas and Jaime Dominguez, have been charged with injury to a disabled person.

Court records show that at least two of the men are employees of the restaurant.