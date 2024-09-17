Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Police arrested a Houston man they say killed the mother of his children during a birthday party last week.

Around 8.30 p.m. on September 12, Jalin J. Foreman, 27, arrived at the townhome of his ex-girlfriend, Jalen Whitlock, who had thrown a birthday party for her six-year-old child with her current boyfriend, according to Houston police.

Whitlock and Foreman shared custody of the child and a two-year-old they had together.

Whitlock’s boyfriend, who was not identified, was attending the event as well. Witnesses told police they saw Foreman arrive at the home and attempt to drop off presents for his children. However, Whitlock told him not to come to the party.

When Foreman arrived at the home, the woman’s boyfriend answered the door, KHOU reported.

The children came downstairs to get their gifts but a fight broke out between the two men, police said. Foreman then went to his car, a white Chevrolet Tahoe, to retrieve a firearm and yelled, “we’re going to end this now.” He then fired five shots at the home.

Jalin Foreman, 27, has been charged with murder after police say he killed the mother of his children at a birthday party in Houston. ( Houston police )

A witness said Whitlock screamed out, “I’m not scared of you,” “I know where you live,” and “Come at me.” The woman’s boyfriend had a firearm and she ran to get her children away from the door. That’s when police said she was struck by gunfire.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance footage from another home, KHOU reported.

Foreman fled the scene in his vehicle. He had allegedly fired shots at the couple in the past. Houston police said they had responded to custody calls at the home during prior incidents.

The woman’s children and boyfriend witnessed the attack. Police pronounced the mother of two dead at the scene once they arrived.

Houston police arrested Foreman after a brief hunt and he was booked into jail on Tuesday.