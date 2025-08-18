Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Police launch desperate manhunt for suspect mistakenly released from jail ahead of his prison sentence

Troy Dugas, 36, was released over the weekend because of an error by jail staff, according to police

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Monday 18 August 2025 16:25 EDT
Houston cops have launched a desperate manhunt for Troy Dugas, 36, who was mistakenly released from jail ahead of his prison sentence
Houston cops have launched a desperate manhunt for Troy Dugas, 36, who was mistakenly released from jail ahead of his prison sentence (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Houston cops have launched a desperate manhunt for a suspect mistakenly released from jail ahead of his prison sentence.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has asked locals to “be on the lookout” for Troy Dugas, 36, in an X post Monday.

“Deputies are searching for Dugas after he was mistakenly released from jail on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.”, the sheriff’s office said.

Police say Dugas was about to be locked up in state prison to serve a five-year sentence for assaulting a family member and a two-year sentence for evading arrest.

Houston cops have launched a desperate manhunt for Troy Dugas, 36, who was mistakenly released from jail ahead of his prison sentence
Houston cops have launched a desperate manhunt for Troy Dugas, 36, who was mistakenly released from jail ahead of his prison sentence (Harris County Sheriff's Office)
Recommended

Dugas had been in the Harris County Jail since August 14 on other charges that were later dismissed, the sheriff’s office said, per local ABC affiliate KTRK.

Since jail employees did not properly document his state prison sentence, they assumed he was eligible for release after those additional charges were dropped, according to police.

"A thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances that led to Dugas' erroneous release from jail," the sheriff’s office said.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in