Argument over children’s bath time leaves dad dead and mom shot in the leg

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

A manhunt is underway for a man suspected of fatally shooting his sister’s estranged husband during an argument the couple were having about their children’s bath times, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a Houston apartment when the husband came to collect his belongings, as the couple was in the middle of a divorce, Officer Ronnie Willkens with the Houston Police Department told KHOU-11.

“An argument broke out. He (the husband) was upset and yelling about the kids not having their bath yet,” Willkens said “That’s what we are being told he was upset they hadn’t had their bath yet. So he started arguing and started getting into it with the brother who was in his room in the apartment.”

The argument escalated to a physical fight between the husband and brother, and punches were exchanged in front of the wife and the couple’s children, ages 6, 9, and 14.

When the wife tried to break up the fight, both men pulled out guns, and she was caught in the crossfire. She was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital where she is expected to be OK.

“She started physically breaking them up. That’s when both presented pistols and they both started shooting,” Willkens said. “The husband was shot several times and he died on the scene.”

Police said the brother, who had been living in the apartment, fled the scene after the shooting. It’s not known if he was injured. The children, who were in the home at the time, were not hurt. Police have not yet named the suspect or the victims.