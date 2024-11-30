The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Houston man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the fatal stabbings of a woman and her two-year-old daughter.

Police found Kendrick Rayvon Fisher, 29, asleep on the couch when they responded to the west Houston apartment early Friday morning.

The bodies of the slain 28-year-old woman and the toddler were also found in the home. They have not yet been publicly identified as authorities work to notify their family.

Officers were flagged down shortly after 3 a.m. by a concerned citizen who claimed the victims were being held hostage inside the apartment, according to the Houston Police Department.

Kendrick Rayvon Fisher has been charged with capital murder after a mom and toddler were found stabbed to death ( Houston Police Department )

The mother and child, who had been stabbed multiple times, were pronounced dead at the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

Fisher had injuries consistent with a flight and had blood on his clothing, police said. He was taken into custody and charged with capital murder by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

It’s unclear what the suspect’s relationship was to the victims or what led to the alleged fight.

The suspect’s mother, Joanna Fisher, said he had recently been released from jail and that she warned police about her son after he threatened to kill the whole family.

“I want to let y’all know how the police failed us,” she told Fox26.

Fisher is currently in the Harris County Jail. His bond is set to $200,000.