In less than a week, police have pulled five bodies from Houston area bayous – grim discoveries that have rattled residents and fueled rumors of a serial killer.

But authorities insist that is not the case.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire held a news conference this week where he shut down rumors circulating on social media and urged the public to rely on facts rather than online theories.

“We do not have any evidence that there is a serial killer loose in Houston, Texas,” Whitmire said. “Let me say again that there is no evidence that there is a serial killer loose on the streets of Houston. If there was, you would hear it from me first.”

open image in gallery Houston Mayor John Whitmire held a news conference Wednesday where he shut down rumors of a serial in parts of Texas. ( Fox26 )

On September 15, the body of 20-year-old University of Houston student Jade “Sage” McKissic was found in Brays Bayou after being missing for four days. Her death drew an immediate outpouring of grief from her peers.

That same day, another body was recovered from Greens Bayou. By the end of the week, three more were found in the White Oak and Buffalo bayous. Their identities have not been revealed.

The mayor acknowledged that Houston’s homeless population, many of whom live near bayous, are sometimes among the deceased recovered there. Alcohol use, mental health issues and accidents are also factors, he said.

Houston Police Chief J. Noe Diaz Jr. confirmed the five bodies were pulled from the bayous between September 15 and September 20, but emphasized their deaths are not linked.

“The investigation into these incidents is pending the determination of the [Medical Examiner’s] office,” Diaz said. “For us, agency rumors stir fear and anxiety in our community. It’s important to rely on verified information and investigations.”

Still, conspiracy theories have spread across social media. Some Instagram users claim police are hiding evidence of foul play, while others point to misleading posts that falsely tie the deaths to a serial killer.

Even after police stated that they do not suspect foul play in McKissic's death, several Instagram users questioned it.

“BS!!!” one Instagram commenter wrote of police posts, Houston Public Media reported. Another added: “Something ain’t adding up.”

open image in gallery Police Chief J. Noe Diaz Jr. confirmed the five bodies were pulled from the bayous between September 15 and September 20, but emphasized they are not linked ( Fox26 )

open image in gallery On September 15, the body of 20-year-old University of Houston student Jade ‘Sage’ McKissic was found in Brays Bayou after being missing for four days ( Texas Center for the Missing )

While the rumors swirl, McKissic’s friends and classmates focused on remembering her life as hundreds gathered at the University of Houston’s Lynn Eusan Park for a vigil Monday, where balloons were released into the sky after prayers and dancing.

“I loved her energy,” said Laila Deshotel, who met McKissic in high school theater, told Houston Public Media.

“Her energy was amazing to be around. She has a beautiful soul, and it hurts that she’s gone. It does. But I know she’s in a much better place now.”

Friends described McKissic as a creative force who loved to dance, support her peers, and bring people together. They ended the vigil with a line dance in her honor.

Officials warn the public to avoid Houston’s bayous, where currents and debris can be deadly, particularly after storms, citing strong currents and hidden debris.