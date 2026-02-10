The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Security footage from a hotel in Texas helped capture a “serial sexual predator” who had lured a 12-year-old girl to meet him via a “social media ruse,” authorities have said.

Graham Michael Dunn, 27, was arrested in Galveston after police said he kidnapped the youngster while she was out walking her dog at around 9 a.m. on January 30 and later sexually assaulted her.

Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli said officers had located the missing girl via a “ping” on her cellphone that had led them to the area of the hotel.

One officer had approached the hotel staff, which had initially refused to hand over the footage, but then turned it over. It allegedly showed Dunn taking the girl into his room. Officers forced entry into the hotel room and rescued the child.

open image in gallery Security footage from a hotel in Texas helped capture Graham Michael Dunn, a ‘serial sexual predator’ who had lured a 12-year-old girl to meet him via a ‘social media ruse’, police say ( Galveston Police Department )

The victim later told investigators that Dunn forced her into his car and pulled her hair to prevent escape then gave her pills that had made her feel “woozy,” before touching her inappropriately.

Dunn has been charged with three felonies, including one count of aggravated kidnapping sexual assault and two charges for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Police said that he has previously been known to prey on both adult and minor victims.

A review of his criminal history revealed that Dunn is a “serial sexual offender” with multiple confirmed arrests, pending charges and active investigations in multiple states including Massachusetts, North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisiana and other parts of North Texas, according to authorities.

He was wanted for evading arrest at Southern Methodist University on January 21 – nine days before the kidnapping in Galveston, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

open image in gallery Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli said officers had located the missing girl via a ‘ping’ on her cellphone that had led them to the area of the hotel ( Galveston Police Department )

Dunn was also arrested in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in June 2023 for assault causing bodily injury and faced additional charges for probation violations. He has also been tied to crimes in other parts of north Texas.

“I want to be very clear about this. This family, this victim did nothing wrong,” Balli told reporters. “This is not a case of poor parenting. This is not a case of where any fault at all should lie upon the victim and the family. They did everything right.”

Balli also reiterated that the community was safe. “Galveston is a safe community. You should be able to walk your dog. A child should be able to ride their bike, and we should be able to go outside and enjoy it,” he said.

Dunn is being held on a bond of $500,000. The Independent has attempted to find contact information for Dunn's legal representation.