Doctor accused of trying to murder his wife with rock on Hawaii hiking trail

An anesthesiologist is accused of trying to murder his wife with a rock on a hiking trail in Hawaii.

Dr Gerhardt Konig, 46, was arrested close to the Pali Highway by Honolulu police at around 6.40 p.m. on Monday.

In an earlier appeal, police said the suspect was visiting Oahu with his wife, 36, when he allegedly attempted to push her off a hiking trail and struck her in the head.

Honolulu Emergency Services said the victim suffered multiple facial and head injuries. She was taken to a hospital where she remains in critical condition.

open image in gallery Waikiki in Honolulu, in Oahu ( Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA)/ Vincent Lim )

Police sources told Hawaii News Now the victim was assaulted after she allegedly refused to take a picture with the suspect on the Pali Puka trail. The source also claims the suspect pulled out two syringes and attempted to poke her with them.

Honolulu Police had put out an earlier appeal warning islanders to not give strangers a lift and keep an eye out for a 5 foot 9 suspect.

In an update, they said: “HPD officers located Gerhardt Konig near Pali Highway and arrested him after a brief foot pursuit. Charges are pending. Mahalo to the public for your assistance.”

open image in gallery Dr Gerhardt Konig has been taken into custody ( Honululu Police )

Konig, a doctor with the Anesthesia Medical Group, has since been suspended pending investigation. Employed on an independent contract he provided medical services to facilities on Maui, including Maui Memorial Medical Center, Hawaii News Now reports.

In a statement to the news outlet, Maui Heath said it takes “these concerns and safety of its patients very seriously” and will cooperate with authorities.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Konig was an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh until he took a new role as a partner for the Anesthesia Medical Group based in Maui.