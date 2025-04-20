500,000 honeybees dead in suspected poisoning at Virginia farm

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Virginia authorities are investigating the deaths of 500,000 bees after someone vandalized a honey bee farm, killing off 60 colonies.

Jerry Mattiaccio, the owner of Rock Hill Honey Bee Farms, says that on April 13, he arrived at the farm, located 43 miles from Washington, D.C., and noticed high-density steel chains and locks on his property gates.

He found the dead bees had their tongues sticking out, which means they were poisoned with pesticide, according to The Washington Post. Authorities have launched an investigation.

Mattiaccio estimates that about 500,000 Italian honey bees were killed on his five-acre property, amounting to $20,000 in damages.

The Independent has emailed the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for information.

“None of these actions could be accidental,” Mattiaccio, 62, wrote on Facebook. “This was clearly intentional hoping to injure my operation.”

open image in gallery A sheriff's deputy taking images of the deceased insects ( Rock Hill Honey Bee Farms/Facebook )

Writing to the unknown assailant, he continued: “You, sir, have failed in your endeavor. What you did not know, what you couldn't possibly fathom, is that there are far more decent people here in the community then there are of you.”

He and local businesses are offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest. It’s not clear who could’ve committed the offense or what their motivations were.

The former defense contractor and U.S. Army veteran asked people wanting to help to attend one of his farmers’ markets in Stafford, Spotsylvania, Manassas, Lorton, One Loudon, Falls Church and purchase a pound of honey.

In 2010, Mattiaccio purchased his first colony and started renting bees to nearby farmers. Up until the incident, his business had grown to reach over 1,100 colonies.

“I am undeterred in my course of action and will continue to be a farmer others can rely on to produce a quality product,” Mattiaccio added, thanking well-wishers.