Man kills mother after mistaking her for intruder

A Missouri man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter over allegedly shooting his mother after mistaking her for a home intruder.

Jaylen Johnson, 25, was charged in the death of his mother, 56-year-old Monica Johnson-McNichols, after she suffered a gunshot wound at a residence in Olivette on Thursday.

Mr Johnson faces charges of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $100,000 bond at the St Louis County Jail, the Olivette Police Department said in a statement.

“The City of Olivette is saddened by this tragic incident and offer our sincere condolences to the loved ones of Monica Johnson-McNichols,” the police statement said.

Mr Johnson and his mother both lived in the home on Huron Drive where the shooting took place.

At around 7.20am last Thursday, the Olivette Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the location.

When officers arrived, they found Ms Johnson-McNichols with a gunshot wound. Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Johnson called 911 after he allegedly shot his mother, and is distraught over her death, the lawyer said.

“He hasn’t stopped crying,” Mr Goldstein told the Post-Dispatch.

“Jaylen loves his mom and his mom loved him ... Jaylen immediately called 911 and immediately called his grandfather and said he can’t believe this happened," Mr Goldstein told local TV station, KSDK.

Mr Johnson was a college athlete and has “a bright future,” his attorney said. He has no criminal history, and kept a weapon for protection after he had been previously robbed at gunpoint, Mr Goldstein added.

Police released no further information, citing an ongoing investigation.