Hair stylist to stars including Hailey Bieber and Sophie Turner arrested and accused of trying to lure a kid for sex

A high-profile celebrity hair stylist has been arrested and hit with multiple charges, including attempting to lure a child for sex.

Ryan Thomas Pearl has worked with such A-listers including Hailey Bieber and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, according to his social media.

An arrest warrant, obtained by NBC Miami, says the 37-year-old allegedly sent explicit messages and photos of himself to a 15-year-old client that he had met when she was 13.

Pearl was arrested after a police sting operation, with jail records showing that he was booked into Miami-Dade's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Thursday.

He is expected to have a bond hearing later in the day.

As well as seducing, soliciting, or luring a child to engage in sexual conduct, he is charged with traveling to meet a child, electronic transmission harmful to minors, contributing to the delinquency of a child, and cocaine possession.

The Independent attempted to contact Pearl via his Miami salon for comment on the allegations.

According to an arrest report obtained by NBC, the 15-year-old’s mother discovered inappropriate conversations between her daughter and Pearl sent via social media and reported them to the police on Saturday.

In one message, sent on Snapchat, Pearl wrote: "Maybe U will send me more selfies now, U deleted?...Well U can sit on top of me while I kiss you."

The report also included details of further messages, as well as pictures and videos of naked men allegedly sent by Pearl to the teenager – including one of himself naked on a couch.

Investigators posing as the teen responded, telling Pearl that she was “very shy” and asked if he cared that she was only 15.

"I don't know how to do that, never seen one, you know I am a virgin, I've never had sex and I don't know much of it, what if I get pregnant,” investigators wrote, per the report cited by NBC.

During their conversations the pair also discussed plans to meet and engage in sex acts with the use of condoms, the report said.

Pearl was arrested after a sting operation was set by Miami Police on Wednesday, in which he arrived at a location to allegedly pick up the teenager. Police found a bag of suspected pink cocaine, and another bag containing condoms and vapes, according to the report.

Per the report, the hair stylist admitted to buying a vape for the girl and asking her to be his girlfriend, as well as admitting to sending her nude photos of himself and traveling to meet her.