Highland Park shooting suspect to represent himself at murder trial

The Highland Park mass shooting suspect will represent himself at his murder trial which a judge says will now go ahead in February.

Robert Crimo III asked the judge in Lake County, Illinois, to allow him to go to trial quickly over the shooting at a 2022 Fourth of July parade in which seven people were killed and dozens more wounded.

Judge Victoria Rossetti questioned the suspect for several minutes over the charges he faces and pointed out that he had no experience in the courtroom, reported The Chicago Sun-Times.

“Knowing these potential penalties, do you still want to proceed without an attorney?” the judge asked to which the suspect replied “Yes.”

Mr Crimo did not explain why he was waiving his right to a professional legal defence but immediately asked for a speedy trial date.

The judge set it for 26 February 2024, a year earlier than had been previously discussed by prosecutors.

Robert Crimo III is escorted into a courtroom during a case management conference (AP)

“The prosecutors on this case have been working tirelessly since July 4, 2022, and will be ready for trial on the set date,” Said Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart in a statement.

Mr Crimo, 23, has pleaded not guilty to 117 felony counts of allegedly firing an assault rifle from the rooftop of a building in Highland Park.

If convicted of two of 21 murder counts he is charged with he will face a sentence of life imprisonment.

Officials say that he is now being held in a maximum-security wing of the Lake County Jail after verbally abusing an officer on 6 November during a routine cell inspection.

He will remain there until 4 January with “good behaviour” said Lake County Sheriff Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli.

Mr Crimo’s father is also being held at the jail where he is serving a two-month sentence.

Last month he pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct after admitting he signed his son’s gun ownership card even though he was aware that he had made homicidal and suicidal statements.

His son went on to use the ownership card to buy the weapon used in the fatal attack.