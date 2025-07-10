The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Japanese tech executive who now runs an upscale restaurant in Hawaii must pay a young employee millions after the former sous chef suffered repeated physical abuse on the job.

A Honolulu jury decided last week that Kazutomo Robert Hori, the owner of Margotto restaurant, should pay the then-22-year-old victim $3.15 million for the assaults by executive chef Yohei Yagishita.

“We’re talking about a lot of physical punches to the face, to the ribs, to the spine, kicks to the hips, shins. It was relentless and in full view of customers,” the victim’s attorney, James DiPasquale, told Hawaii News Now.

“The plaintiff on one occasion testified that he was stabbed with a skewer and was bleeding by the chef. Again, that was in front of a customer,” he added.

The jury ruled in favor of the victim, who said he experienced severe PTSD from the events. The man claimed Hori did nothing about the abuse despite knowing about it throughout his two-and-a-half-year tenure.

open image in gallery Kazutomo Robert Hori, owner of Margotto Hawaii, must pay millions after executive chef Yohei Yagishita repeatedly beat a former sous chef, a jury has ruled. ( DiPasquale & Summers )

In one incident on Christmas Day 2023, the victim was repeatedly punched in the face, sustained whiplash and a torn rotator cuff, and was no longer able to work.

“The abuse was pretty horrible, but he took it. He was too nervous and afraid to fight back. He was a small guy, 5′4″, 135 pounds, and he was demoralized,” DiPasquale told the outlet.

DiPasquale said his client was told Yagishita would be fired, but he remained employed until the lawsuit concluded.

open image in gallery Executive chef Yohei Yagishita, circled, repeatedly punched the victim in the face on Christmas Day 2023, giving him whiplash and a torn rotator cuff. ( DiPasquale & Summers )

A separate complaint accuses Hori of illegally mismanaging waitstaff tips.

Hori’s attorney told Hawii New Now in a statement, “Margotto Hawaii and Mr. Hori are disappointed with the verdict and feel that the verdict is contrary to the evidence presented at trial, especially when a majority of Mr. Debellis’ claims, such as discrimination and assault, were dismissed with prejudice prior to trial.”

open image in gallery The unidentified victim shows his bruises sustained from Yagishita's attacks. ( DiPasquale & Summers )

The statement continued, “Margotto Hawaii and Mr. Hori deny Mr. Debellis’ allegations. Mr. Debellis did not raise any issues with management about Chef Yagishita. Margotto Hawaii and Mr. Hori are exploring their options to determine the appropriate course of action.”

The Independent has contacted Margotto Hawaii for comment.