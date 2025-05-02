The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Miriam Haley, the former “Project Runway” production assistant who accused Harvey Weinstein of forcing her into oral sex, stormed out of the Hollywood mogul’s sex abuse trial Friday after intense questioning from a defense attorney.

Defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean grilled Haley, 48, on her claims that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her at his SoHo home in 2006. Earlier this week, Haley testified that Weinstein kept “grabbing” her and “pushing” her with his body during the 2006 assault. Haley said she then fell onto a bed in his home and Weinstein made her remain there as he forcibly performed oral sex on her.

Bonjean questioned Haley on what she was wearing during the incident and whether she took her clothes off, or Weinstein removed them.

open image in gallery Miriam Haley returns to a New York courtroom for Harvey Weinstein's retrial on Friday afternoon. Haley requested a ten-minute break amid questioning from Weinstein’s attorney ( via REUTERS )

“He took my clothes off…I didn’t take my clothes off," Haley testified. “He was the one who raped me, not the other way.”

"That’s for the jury to decide," Bonjean responded.

“No, it’s not for the jury to decide,” Haley said as she began to cry. “It’s my experience. And he did that to me.”

"Don’t tell me I wasn’t raped by that f****** a******,” Haley added, before asking for a break.

Judge Curtis Farber allowed the court to take a 10-minute break, after which Haley stormed out of the courtroom. She nearly walked into the defense table where Weinstein was sitting during her exit, according to the New York Post.

Court resumed soon afterward, and Haley continued answering questions from Bonjean about what clothes she was wearing and how they came off.

"I did not remove my clothes," Haley said. "I was on my period…I did not remove my clothes."

open image in gallery Harvey Weinstein watches on during his retrial on Friday. Weinstein has denied all charges against him ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Haley previously testified about a separate incident, in which she says Weinstein raped her in a TriBeCa hotel.

Haley first testified against Weinstein in 2020 during his first New York sexual abuse trial. Weinstein, now 73, was found guilty of raping and assaulting two women, including Haley. His conviction was overturned last year, but he remains convicted of rape in California.

Weinstein faces multiple charges in his retrial, including one count of engaging in a criminal sex act in connection with Haley’s allegations. He’s also charged with the third-degree rape of actress Jessica Mann in 2013. A new assault charge was also added to his re-trial, in connection with allegations from former model Kaja Sokola.

Weinstein has denied all charges against him.