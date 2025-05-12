Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jane Doe found beneath bleachers in a Houston park finally identified after seven years

Groundskeeper at Bayland Park discovered a woman’s body in a seated position under the bleachers in June 2017

Andrea Cavallier
in New York
Monday 12 May 2025 17:30 EDT
Jane Doe found beneath bleachers in a Houston park finally identified after seven years (Houston Police Department)

For nearly eight years, the identity of a woman whose remains were found beneath the bleachers at a Houston park has been a mystery – until now.

Harris County Jane Doe, as she was known, has been identified, KPRC reported, citing local authorities. Her name, however, has not yet been released.

On the morning of June 17, 2017, a groundskeeper at Bayland Park in Houston, Texas, discovered the woman’s body under the bleachers.

She was in a seated position and was not dressed for typical outdoor activity, a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department said in a news release at the time.

“She was not dressed appropriately for outdoor conditions and it is believed she likely died somewhere else and was then taken to ... the location,” police said.

The woman was found in a seated position and was not dressed for typical outdoor activity, police said
The woman was found in a seated position and was not dressed for typical outdoor activity, police said (Houston Police Department)

According to previous police reports, the woman was wearing a blue t-shirt, black fleece shorts with pink skull-and-crossbones designs, and an adult diaper. She was partially covered by a blue and green blanket.

The woman was also found with a white metal ring featuring dolphin or porpoise designs
The woman was also found with a white metal ring featuring dolphin or porpoise designs (Houston Police Department)

She was also found with a white metal ring featuring dolphin or porpoise designs and a white metal watch with a pink plastic band.

The Harris County Medical Examiner determined the woman’s death to be accidental, but how she died is unclear and very few details surrounding the case have been released.

