New Hampshire prosecutors revealed harrowing details about the way Adam Montgomery reduced his five-year-old daughter’s remains to ‘barely skin and bones” after allegedly murdering her in 2019.

Montgomery, 34, is facing trial in Manchester on second-degree murder charges in connection with Harmony Montgomery’s killing. Montgomery has said he intended to plead guilty to two lesser charges of abuse of a corpse and falsifying evidence.

Opening arguments finally began on Thursday following a delay on Wednesday so jurors could go on a view tour of key locations in the case. Presenting the disturbing case to the jury panel, a state prosecutor detailed the great lengths that Montgomery went to conceal and abuse his daughter’s corpse.

For the first week after Harmony was killed, Montgomery, Harmony’s stepmother Kayla Montgomery, and the couple’s two infant children moved in with Kayla’s mother. At that time, Montgomery reportedly kept Harmony’s remains inside a freezer.

When the family moved to a shelter, Montgomery then hid Harmony’s body in the ceiling. But after neighbours began to complain about the smell, Montgomery decided to reduce the remains.

“He compressed and contorted her body into this bag,” the prosecution said while showing a medium-sized tote bag.

The state said investigators saw deep blood stains and smelled decomposition when they returned to the crime scene and checked the ceiling vents two years later. The blood was tested and later confirmed to be Harmony’s.

“And surrounding Harmony’s blood, all that was left of her .... the defendant’s fingerprints and palm prints, froze in there for a time.”

Following complaints by other shelter residents, Montgomery decided to bring the bag with Harmony’s remains to work with him every day.

At the time, Montgomery worked as a cook and dishwasher at a since-closed restaurant.

“[The bag] stood out to people, because he placed it in the freezer during his shifts,” a prosecutor said. “He brought it with him regularly to work and he stored it in a freezer where the company kept food, and ingredients. People saw him bringing that in and out. They couldn’t have imagined what that bag contained.”

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.