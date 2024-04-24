The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Convicted killer Adam Montgomery has been ordered to appear in person to be sentenced for the horrific murder of his daughter Harmony, after he refused to show up in court for his three-week trial.

Montgomery, 34, was convicted of second-degree murder, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and tampering with a witness and informants in February over the death of his five-year-old daughter.

At trial, jurors heard how Montgomery killed his daughter in 2019 by repeatedly punching her in the head after the little girl soiled herself.

Harmony’s stepmother – and Montgomery’s wife – Kayla Montgomery testified that, after the deadly attack, the family drove to a Burger King.

After realising she was dead, she told the court that the little girl’s remains were hidden in a ceiling vent at a shelter where the family was staying.

Montgomery then snuck his daughter’s remains into his workplace freezer, before disposing of them in March 2020.

Harmony’s remains have never been found.

It was two years before Harmony was even reported missing – sparking a huge investigation to find out what had happened to the little girl.

Prior to her murder, the little had lived on and off with foster families and her mother Crystal Sorey in Massachusetts, before going to live with her father in New Hampshire in 2019.

Harmony Montgomery was five years old when she was murdered ( Nicole Sorey/Facebook )

Montgomery admitted to charges of abuse of a corpse and falsifying evidence at the start of his high-profile trial – but then refused to show up for the remainder of the three-week proceedings.

Montgomery is now set to be sentenced at 1pm ET on 9 May.

An attorney for the convicted killer previously argued that he should be excused from attending the hearing because he has maintained his innocence on the murder, assault and witness tampering charges.

His attorneys argue that the child actually died while she was with her stepmother Kayla, who is serving an 18-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to perjury for lying about when Harmony was last seen alive.

Judge Amy Messer, a New Hampshire Superior Court justice, disagreed with Montgomery’s attorneys and issued an order on Friday ruling that he must show up for his sentencing.

Adam Montgomery and his lawyers Caroline Smith and James Brooks watch as potential jurors enter the courtroom for jury selection ahead of his murder trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday 6 February 2024 ( AP )

“Although the statute allows the judge to exercise its discretion to excuse a defendant from this obligation, the court does not find that the defendant has raised an adequate factual or legal basis to do so here,” Judge Messer wrote.

“The only factual basis the defendant asserts is his contention that he is innocent as to some of the charges. However, the defendant has been found guilty, beyond a reasonable doubt, by a jury as to those charges.

“Were the court to accept the defendant’s request, it would be tantamount to excusing the defendant’s appearance simply because he did not wish to attend,” the judge concluded.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff has been instructed to take all necessary steps to ensure Montomgery appears in court on the day of his sentencing.

Montgomery is already serving a 30-year prison sentence for an unrelated gun conviction.